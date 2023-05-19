18 places in Odisha record temperature above 40 degree C today

Bhubaneswar: As many as 18 places recorded the maximum day temperature above 40 degree Celsius on Friday. Among the stations, Bolangir recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.7 degree C.

Today, while Balangir recorded the highest maximum temperature, Sonepur and Sambalpur remained in the second position with 43 degree Celsius.

Similarly, Boudh and Sundargarh recorded 42.8 degree Celsius maximum temperature today. Jharsuguda recorded 42.6, Rourkela 42.2 and Bargarh recorded 42 degree C.

While Baripada and Deogarh recorded 41 degree Celsius Hirakud in Sambalpur district recorded 40.9 degree Celcius and Talcher 40.8. Titilagarh in Balangir district, Bhawanipatna, the headquarter of Kalahandi district and Phulbani recorded 40.5 degree C each. Besides, Angul recorded 40.1 degree C maximum temperature while Bhadrak recorded 40 degree Celsius.

Regarding the twin city, Bhubaneswar recorded 38.4 maximum temperature while Cuttack 37.5 degree C.

However, in the evening rain lashed in the twin city. In Cuttack electric polls and trees were uprooted in storm. Also, electricity supply has been interrupted due to rain and storm. Following the rain, the temperature dropped.

Check here temperatures recorded at different stations today in Odisha: