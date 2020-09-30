Jeypore: An 18-month-old infant, which had been trickily kidnapped by a couple eight months back, was rescued by Jeypore Police in Koraput district of Odisha on Wednesday.

The poor mother of the baby, whose baby had been kidnapped when it was merely 10-month-old, is overjoyed to get back her daughter. Locals are all praise for Jeypore Police for this rescue operation.

As per reports, mother of the rescued baby had moved to Koraput district from Gajapati along with her infant daughter after her husband abandoned her. In Jeypore of Koraput district she was somehow managing the livelihood and the mother-daughter duo was happy.

Eight months ago a couple met the woman and convinced her to move to Malkangiri luring her with a job offer there. Accordingly, the innocent lady moved to Malkangiri with her infant daughter. However, one day the couple managed to intoxicate food of the woman and kidnapped the baby.

Jeypore Police did a commendable work in this regard. A three member Police team managed to rescue the baby from Chitore of Andhra Pradesh.

The woman, after getting her daughter is on cloud nine. She has thanked and conveyed her grateful ness to Jeypore Police.