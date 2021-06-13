18 eggs of rescued Cobra hatched in Puri of Odisha

snakes hatched from eggs in puri

Puri: As many as 18 baby cobras have hatched from the eggs of a rescued Cobra on Sunday in Bhuan village under Ramchandi police limits in Puri district of Odisha.

Reportedly, a cobra had been rescued from Rajendra Behera’s house on June 6. A total of 21 eggs were also recovered from his house.

On getting the information, a snake helpline member, Nihar Ranjan Panda, had arrived at the spot and rescued the snake along with the eggs. The eggs were kept safely whereas the snake was released out of the house to a nearby forest.

Out of the 21 eggs, 14 eggs have hatched and the cobra hatchlings have been released to the safe and natural habitat.

