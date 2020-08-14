18 crore PAN card holders did not do this must-do work, it has been delayed for 7 months

Statistics released by the central government show that about 18 crore permanent account numbers (PANs) cards of the country are not linked to Aadhaar card. According to the data, 32.71 crore PANs have been added so far from the biometric identity card.

At the same time, till June 29, 50.95 crore PAN has been allocated. This means that even around 18 crore PAN cards are not linked to Aadhaar. If you too are included in this list, then you have only 7 months of deferment.

Actually, in view of the Corona crisis in the past, the government had pushed forward many important deadlines related to finance. One of these deadlines is PAN and Aadhaar linking.

Now by 31 March 2021, it has been granted to link PAN and Aadhaar. According to the Income Tax Department, if PAN is not added to Aadhaar within the stipulated period, it will become inactive.

Here is how you can link Pan card with Aadhaar card