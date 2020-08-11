Coronavirus
1785 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, Tally reach 34805

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 1785 Covid-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha on Tuesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department. They were discharged from different COVID hospitals, it added.

The fresh recoveries cases include 404 persons from Ganjam district, 263 from Khordha, 126 from Cuttack, 126 from Sambalpur, 101 from Keonjhar, 91 from Malkangiri, 84 from Kandhamal, 81 from Rayagada, 80 from Gajapati, 60 from Dhenkanal, 50 from Mayurbhanj, 49 from Jajpur, 48 from Kalahandi, 32 from Balasore, 31 from Nayagarh, 30 from Sundergarh, 28 from Bhadrak, 24 from Kendrapara, 22 from Puri, 10 from Baragarh, 10 from Nuapada, 8 from Nabarangpur, 7 each from Jagatsinghpur & Koraput, 5 from Bolangir, 4 from Boudh, 3 from Jharsuguda and 1 from Deogarh, according to the Health Department.

With this, the total recovered cases of the state have reached to 34,805.

