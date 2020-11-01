1709 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Reaches 2,91,825
Bhubaneswar: As many as 1709 people have tested Covid positive in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday. The tally rose to 2,91,825.
New Positives Cases: 1709 In quarantine: 985 Local contacts: 724
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 79
2. Balasore: 61
3. Bargarh: 99
4. Bhadrak: 11
5. Balangir: 53
6. Boudh: 18
7. Cuttack: 115
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 64
10. Gajapati: 4
11. Ganjam: 19
12. Jagatsinghpur: 68
13. Jajpur: 41
14. Jharsuguda: 28
15. Kalahandi: 72
16. Kandhamal: 20
17. Kendrapada: 50
18. Keonjhar: 72
19. Khurda: 221
20. Koraput: 38
21. Malkangiri: 39
22. Mayurbhanj: 121
23. Nawarangpur: 26
24. Nayagarh: 29
25. Nuapada: 86
26. Puri: 58
27. Rayagada: 16
28. Sambalpur: 43
29. Sonepur: 7
30. Sundargarh: 107
31. State Pool: 35