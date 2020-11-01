covid tally in odisha
1709 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Reaches 2,91,825

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1709 people have tested Covid positive in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday. The tally rose to 2,91,825. 

New Positives Cases: 1709 In quarantine: 985 Local contacts: 724

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 79

2. Balasore: 61

3. Bargarh: 99

4. Bhadrak: 11

5. Balangir: 53

6. Boudh: 18

7. Cuttack: 115

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 64

10. Gajapati: 4

11. Ganjam: 19

12. Jagatsinghpur: 68

13. Jajpur: 41

14. Jharsuguda: 28

15. Kalahandi: 72

16. Kandhamal: 20

17. Kendrapada: 50

18. Keonjhar: 72

19. Khurda: 221

20. Koraput: 38

21. Malkangiri: 39

22. Mayurbhanj: 121

23. Nawarangpur: 26

24. Nayagarh: 29

25. Nuapada: 86

26. Puri: 58

27. Rayagada: 16

28. Sambalpur: 43

29. Sonepur: 7

30. Sundargarh: 107

31. State Pool: 35

