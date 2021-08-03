1702 Covid patients recovered in Odisha in last 24 hours, Tally reaches 962088

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Tuesday informed that another 1702 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 962088 with the recovery of 1702 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

463 from Khordha

233 from Cuttack

110 from Baleswar

108 from Jajapur

82 from Bhadrak

79 from Anugul

72 from Mayurbhanj

71 from Puri

56 from Jagatsinghpur

51 from Nayagarh

44 from Sundargarh

43 from Dhenkanal

41 from Kendrapara

22 from Keonjhar

14 from Sambalpur

13 from Nuapada

13 from Sonepur

10 from Bargarh

10 from Kandhamal

10 from Koraput

10 from Malkangiri

9 from Boudh

9 from Deogarh

8 from Ganjam

7 from Bolangir

6 from Rayagada

5 from Jharsuguda

5 from Nabarangpur

4 from Kalahandi

94 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 962088.

Also read: Covid claims 23 deaths in Odisha’s Khordha