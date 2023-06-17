170 platoons of police force to be deployed for Rath Yatra in Puri

Puri: Odisha DGP Sunil Bansal today reviewed the security arrangements for the Rath Yatra of the Holy Trinity to be held in Puri on June 20.

While briefing the media after the review meeting, DGP Sunil Bansal said that a total of 170 platoons of the police force will be deployed in and around Puri for the smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra.

Besides, special arrangements have been made for chariot pulling, crowd management, traffic control, and security of VVIPs, he informed.

Similarly, more than 50 CCTV cameras will be installed at different places of Bada Danda (Grand Road), including Srimandir, and Gundicha Temple, the DGP said adding that in case of crowding, it will be controlled in coordination with the district administration.

He further said that traffic will be managed in three sections, two inside the Town and one outside the Town.

Speaking about the security arrangements, ADG Amitabh Thakur said that the Pilgrim Town has been divided into 14 zones and 29 sectors from smooth traffic management.

