Balasore Train accident: So far 170 bodies identified,informs Chief Secretary PK Jena

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government informed that around 170 bodies have been identified in the major train mishap that took place near Bahanaga station on Friday evening.

All the bodies after due process are being handed over for the transfer to their destination places. All the arrangements have been made for free of cost for the bodies to reach to their location via hearses and dead body carriers, informed Chief Secretary PK Jena.

Yesterday, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena has confirmed that the final death toll of the Coromandel train accident is 275, and not 288.

The government has also issued a helpline number- 18003450061 for the kin of the dead bodies, who are coming for identification.

According to BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, 170 bodies have been kept in different hospitals of Bhubaneswar and the helpline number has been issued to facilitate family/friends/relatives of deceased people and people stranded in the tragic train accident.

The helpline number is 1929. People can make phone calls round the clock or visit the BMC-ICOMC tower in the Satya Nagar area of Bhubaneswar to get information about deceased persons.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the death figures, stating that 61 people from her state were dead and 182 were still missing.