17 year old Jagatsinghpur girl writes biography of President Droupadi Murmu: Watch

Jagatsinghpur: A 17 year old girl from Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha has earned admiration for writing biography of President of India Droupadi Murmu. Published by Timepass publication, the book was launched at a hotel in Bhubaneswar few days back.

Meet Tejaswini Panda, daughter of Kalpana Dash and Subhendu Kumar Panda from Sadeipur village under Raghunathpur block of Jagatsinghpur district.

Tejaswini started writing at a tender age when she was in Class VI. Earlier her poetry collection ‘Hrudaya Tire’ had been launched by Odisha Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal. Getting encouraged by this, she decided to write about President Murmu.

Tejaswini has come up with the book, ‘Rashtrapati Droupadi Murmu, Odia Asmitara Pratika’ (President Droupadi Murmu, symbol of Odia captivation). Following release of the book, the 17 year old Tejaswini is in discussion now.

The young writer’s grandfather Duryodhan Panda was an Indian Air Force officer. His father is a Police official in Odisha and mother Kalpana Dash is a homemaker. Her younger sister Rajaswini is a Class V student.

The young girl has earned Kabayatri Gouraba Samman, Yuva Pratibha Samman and Sahitya Beena Samman for her aptitude as a writer. She has also got letter of appreciation from the CM.

Tejaswini wants to become an Administrative officer while she also wants to become a writer. She wants to work on propagation of Odia language. She has hoped if she would get a chance, one day she would meet President Murmu and present the book.