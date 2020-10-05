17 Succumb To Covid Today, Death Toll In Odisha Climbs Up To 924

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 924 on Sunday with 17 more succumbing to the virus infection in the last 24 hours, informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Regret to inform the demise of seventeen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals, tweeted the Health Department:

1. A 40-year old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

2. A 58-year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

3. A 25-year old male of Balasore.

4. A 78-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

5. A 60-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

6. A 64-year old male of Boudh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

7. A 44-year old male of Boudh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

8. A 38-year old female of Cuttack district.

9. A 60-year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

10. An 85-year old male of Cuttack district.

11. A 45-year old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

12. A 45-year old male of Nabarangpur district.

13. A 75-year old male of Puri district.

14. A 62-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Pulmonary Tuberculosis.

15. A 40-year old male of Puri district.

16. A 45-year old female of Rayagada district.

17. A 67-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.