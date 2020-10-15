covid death odisha
Representational Image

17 succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha, death toll rises to 1089

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as seventeen more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Four new deaths reported from Bhubaneswar, three deaths reported from Cuttack district, two deaths reported from Ganjam and Sundargarh district and one each from Nayagarh, Jajpur, Balasore, Boudh, Kalahandi districts and one from Rourkela.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 60-year old female of Cuttack district.

2.A 57-year old female of Nayagarh.

3. A 70-year old male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from old Cerebrovascular Accident with Hemiplegia.

4. A 28-year old male of Cuttack District.

5. An 85-year old female of Jajpur District.

6. A 55-year old male of Balasore who was also suffering from Diabetes.

7. A 49-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

Related News

COVID death toll in Odisha rises to 1072, 15 succumb today

Covid Tally Inches Close To 2.6 Lakh In Odisha With 2604…

16 COVID deaths today in Odisha, Tally mounts to 1,022

COVID death toll in Odisha crosses 1000 mark, 15 succumb…

8. A 72-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

9. A 42-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

10. A 77-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertensions.

11. A 58-year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Chronic Renal Failure.

12. A 55-year old male of Boudh district.

13. A 70-year old male of Kalahandi district.

14. A 36-year old female of Sundargarh district.

15. A 69-year old male of Rourkela.

16. A 60-year old female of Ganjam district.

17. A 50-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypothyroidism.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,089

You might also like
State

2470 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Crosses 2.6 Lakh

State

OTV land encroachment case: Eviction drive begins in Sarua

Business

Petrol And Diesel Price Continues Remain Stable In Bhubaneswar

State

Cuttack Minor Gang-Rape: Two Accused Arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.