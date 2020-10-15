17 succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha, death toll rises to 1089

17 succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha, death toll rises to 1089

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as seventeen more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Four new deaths reported from Bhubaneswar, three deaths reported from Cuttack district, two deaths reported from Ganjam and Sundargarh district and one each from Nayagarh, Jajpur, Balasore, Boudh, Kalahandi districts and one from Rourkela.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 60-year old female of Cuttack district.

2.A 57-year old female of Nayagarh.

3. A 70-year old male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from old Cerebrovascular Accident with Hemiplegia.

4. A 28-year old male of Cuttack District.

5. An 85-year old female of Jajpur District.

6. A 55-year old male of Balasore who was also suffering from Diabetes.

7. A 49-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

8. A 72-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

9. A 42-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

10. A 77-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertensions.

11. A 58-year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Chronic Renal Failure.

12. A 55-year old male of Boudh district.

13. A 70-year old male of Kalahandi district.

14. A 36-year old female of Sundargarh district.

15. A 69-year old male of Rourkela.

16. A 60-year old female of Ganjam district.

17. A 50-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypothyroidism.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,089