17 Succumb In Last 24 Hrs In Odisha, Death Toll Crosses 1700 Mark

Bhubaneswar: The Covid death toll in Odisha rose to 1704 on Monday as 17 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The details of the deceased are:

1.A 25-year-old male of Angul district.

2.A 75-year-old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

3.A 34-year-old male of Bhubaneswar

4.A 62-year-old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus with Trochanter Fracture.

5.A 80-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus with Cellulitis left foot.

6.A 65-year-old male of Dhenkanal district.

7.A 70-year-old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

8.A 84-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district.

9.A 83-year-old male of Puri district.

10.A 75-year-old male of Puri district.

11.A 53-year-old male of Puri district.

12.A 67-year-old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

13.A 64-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

14.A 68-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from MODS.

15.A 56-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

16.A 62-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

17.A 69-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.