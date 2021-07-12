17 people arrested, 524 vehicles seized for violating COVID guidelines in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 17 people were arrested while 524 vehicles were seized for violating the COVID guidelines in Odisha.

According to the data shared by the State police on its Twitter handle, from the morning of 11.07.2021 to morning of 12.07.2021, 1 case was registered, 17 people were arrested and 524 vehicles were seized for violation of COVID-19 guidelines. Besides, Rs 22,62,050 fine was also collected by the cops from the violators.

Likewise, 1 case was registered, 13 people arrested, 597 vehicles seized and Rs 23,03,000 fine was collected by Odisha Police for violation of COVID norms from morning of 10.07.2021 to morning of 11.07.2021.