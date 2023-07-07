17 Odisha districts have received deficit rainfall till date: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today made a shocking revelation about the rainfall occurred in Odisha from June 1 to July 7.

Since the onset of monsoon, Odisha has received 206 mm rainfall till now, which is 25 per cent deficit than the normal rainfall of 276.6 mm rainfall, informed the weather department.

It further said that 17 districts in Odisha have received deficit rainfall while only 10 districts have received normal rainfall till now. The districts that witnessed the normal rainfall till now are Angul, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Bhadrak, Sundergarh, Koraput, Nuapada and Sambalpur.

With 410 mm rainfall, Deogarh recorded the highest normal rainfall of the monsoon season till date. This is 53 per cent higher than the normal rainfall of 268.3 mm. It was followed by Jharsuguda, where rainfall of 21 per cent higher than the normal rainfall was recorded.

Likewise, the highest deficit rainfall of 64 per cent was reported in Kalahandi as the western part of the State witnessed just 117.5 mm rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 325.1 mm.