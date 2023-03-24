Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

17 new Covid positives detected in Odisha in 24hrs

State
Representational Image Of A Covid Swab Collection Center In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: There seems to be a rise in the number of Covid positives in Odisha in the past 24 hours, said reliable reports on Friday.

According to the Odisha Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra, as many as 17 new Covid 19 positive cases have been detected in Odisha in the past 24 hours.

It is worth mentioning that the total number of Covid 19 positive tally in state of Odisha now stands at 73.

Furthermore, one person is undergoing treatment at the hospital. As many as  5,647 samples have been tested in last 24 hours, informed the Public Health Director, Niranjan Mishra.

WATCH: 4 elephants spotted in Sikharchandi hill of Bhubaneswar

Covid restrictions might be imposed in Odisha!

The number of Covid infected people in the country is on the rise. Regarding which the Prime Minister reviewed the situation last Wednesday.

On Monday, the Health Directors of all the states in India will review the Covid situation with the health departments of the states, said reliable reports.

If there is any restrictions regarding Covid it will be implemented again with full force in Odisha, said the Health Director Bijay Mohapatra. He further said that, there is no reason for alarm in the state of Odisha presently.

The health Director added that still there is surveillance, tracking and testing. Isolation, ICU beds are available in all government hospitals of the State.

The Health Director Bijay Mohapatra also informed that there will be no problem when Covid positive patients are admitted in the hospital since the administration is in complete preparedness.

Sudeshna Panda 5545 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

