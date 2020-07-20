Soro: Huge 17-feet-long king cobra has been rescued from Gadasahi village under Gadasahi Panchayat of Oupada block in Balasore district. It has been rescued from the balcony of a home.

According to reports, the snake (a huge and long king cobra) was spotted in the front balcony of a house. The house belongs to a man identified as Upendra Patra. It was seen hiding below a pile of wood stored in the balcony.

The family members and locals immediately informed the forest officials. They immediately rushed to the spot along with the Bhadrak snake helpline members.

Md. Arik Miraz a member of the snake helpline rescued the snake. It was estimated to be around 17 to 18 feet-long. A huge crowd had gathered to see the serpant.

The king cobra was then released to the forest nearby.

WATCH: