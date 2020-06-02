Unknown disease claims 17 lives in Malkangiri village

Malkangiri: Panic gripped in Kenduguda village under Pedakonda gram panchayat of Malkangiri in Odisha after 17 persons of the village have lost their lives due to an alleged ‘unknown disease’ in last three months.

According to reports, the deceased were in the age group of 15 to 35 years. All of them were found with symptoms like cold, fever, vomiting and swelling of legs which lead to their death.

The first death case of the village due to the ‘unknown disease’ was reported on February 24 while the latest death occurred yesterday when a 35 year-old man, identified as Mona Kabasi, passed away.

Pandripani CHC doctor, Dr Jyotiranjan Naik said, “We have referred the villagers to visit the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) in Malkangiri and later SLN Medical College and Hospital in Koraput for better treatment but the villagers still prefer to visit a quack for treatment.”

The CDMO and a medical team from the DHH have recently visited the village and conducted health awareness programme, Dr Naik added.