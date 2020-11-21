17 Covid Positives Succumb In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 1625
Bhubaneswar: The Covid death toll in Odisha rose to 1608 on Saturday with 17 more succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department.
The details of the deaths is as follows:
- An 81-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from LT Renal CELL Carcinoma, Post Nephrectomy, Post Chemotherapy, Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension
- A 65-year-old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from CAD (S/P CABG on 10.08.2020)
- A 55-year-old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.
- A 58-year-old male of Deogarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.
- A 60-year-old male of Ganjam district.
- A 58-year-old male of Ganjam district.
- A 57-year-old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus & Post CABG.
- A 59-year-old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.
- A 65-year-old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Hypertension.
- A 29-year-old female of Keonjhar district.
- A 44-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Hypothyroidism & Hypertension.
- A 40-year-old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
- A 72-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.
- A 53-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from CKD & Old MI.
- A 78-year-old male of Sundargarh district.
- A 70-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Jaundice & Severe Anaemia.
- A 50-year-old male of Sundargarh district.