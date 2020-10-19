17 Covid Positives Succumb As Tally Rises To 1152 In Odisha

17 Covid Positives Succumb As Tally Rises To 1152 In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 toll in Odisha rose to 1,152 on Monday with 17 more patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

“Regret to inform the demise of seventeen Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.” informed the H&FW Dept.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1. A 70-year old male of Balangir district.

2. A 55-year old male of Balangir.

3. An 82-year old male of Jagatsinghpur district.

4. A 62-year-old male of Subarnapur district.

5. A 71-year old male of Subarnapur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

6. A 40-year old male of Boudh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

7. A 52-year old male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

8. A 54-year old male of Jharsuguda district.

9. A 47-year old male of Jharsuguda district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

10. A 54-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

11. A 60-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

12. A 45-year old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypothyrodisim.

13. A 41-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

14. A 47-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

15. An 82-year old male of Nuapada district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

16. A 75-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

17. A 65-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes.