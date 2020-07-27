17 Blind Persons Test Positive in Odisha’s Capital

Bhubaneswar: As many as 17 more blind persons tested positive for novel Coronavirus in Bhubaneswar.

While 15 cases were reported from the Odisha Association for the Blind in Satya Nagar, two other cases from GGP Colony in Bhubaneswar.

After they being detected positive, all the infected persons have been shifted to COVID Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

According to officials, the 15 blind persons came in contact with the care taker of a professor working in a blind association was tested positive with the deadly virus COVID-19.

A massive contact-tracing exercise has been launched in the wake of the positive cases.

The entire Blind association in Satya Nagar is being sanitised after the persons were tested positive.