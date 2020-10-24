Cuttack Covid cases
Active surveillance and testing continues to be carried out all across the city: CMC

1695 COVID Positive Cases Today In Odisha, Toll Mounts to 2,79,582

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The tally of COVID-19 cases in Odisha went up to 2,79,582 on Friday with 1,695 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 986 are in quarantine and 709 are local contacts.

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

1. Angul: 83

2. Balasore: 128

3. Bargarh: 56

4. Bhadrak: 35

5. Balangir: 65

6. Boudh: 11

7. Cuttack: 103

8. Deogarh: 11

9. Dhenkanal: 23

10. Gajapati: 7

11. Ganjam: 45

12. Jagatsinghpur: 77

13. Jajpur: 57

14. Jharsuguda: 45

15. Kalahandi: 36

16. Kandhamal: 34

17. Kendrapada: 42

18. Keonjhar: 73

19. Khurda: 183

20. Koraput: 45

21. Malkangiri: 37

22. Mayurbhanj: 45

23. Nawarangpur: 51

24. Nayagarh: 32

25. Nuapada: 92

26. Puri: 51

27. Rayagada: 17

28. Sambalpur: 42

29. Sonepur: 24

30. Sundargarh: 110

Besides, the state pool has 35 cases.

