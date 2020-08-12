1673 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, recoveries cross 36000 mark
Bhubaneswar: Another 1763 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Odisha on Wednesday, informed the State Health and Family welfare department. With this, the COVID-19 recoveries have surpassed the 36,000 mark in the state.
The fresh recoveries include 389 persons from Ganjam, 177 from Khordha, 163 from Sundergarh, 126 from Cuttack, 120 from Koraput, 100 from Puri, 61 from Sambalpur, 50 from Baragarh, 47 from Keonjhar, 47 from Rayagada, 46 from Kandhamal, 35 from Nayagarh, 34 from Jajpur, 33 from Gajapati, 31 from Kendrapara, 30 from Balasore, 28 from Malkangiri, 26 from Bhadrak, 25 from Mayurbhanj, 24 from Dhenkanal, 21 from Kalahandi, 15 from Bolangir, 14 from Sonepur, 11 from Nabarangpur, 8 from Jagatsinghpur, 6 from Jharsuguda, 4 from Angul, 1 each from Boudh and Nuapada.
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 36478, tweeted the Health Dept.
