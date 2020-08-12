Bhubaneswar: Another 1763 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Odisha on Wednesday, informed the State Health and Family welfare department. With this, the COVID-19 recoveries have surpassed the 36,000 mark in the state.

The fresh recoveries include 389 persons from Ganjam, 177 from Khordha, 163 from Sundergarh, 126 from Cuttack, 120 from Koraput, 100 from Puri, 61 from Sambalpur, 50 from Baragarh, 47 from Keonjhar, 47 from Rayagada, 46 from Kandhamal, 35 from Nayagarh, 34 from Jajpur, 33 from Gajapati, 31 from Kendrapara, 30 from Balasore, 28 from Malkangiri, 26 from Bhadrak, 25 from Mayurbhanj, 24 from Dhenkanal, 21 from Kalahandi, 15 from Bolangir, 14 from Sonepur, 11 from Nabarangpur, 8 from Jagatsinghpur, 6 from Jharsuguda, 4 from Angul, 1 each from Boudh and Nuapada.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 36478, tweeted the Health Dept.

Another 1673 #COVID19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on 12.8.2020 389 from Ganjam

177 from Khurdha

163 from Sundergarh

126 from Cuttack

120 from Koraput

100 from Puri

61 from Sambalpur

50 from Baragarh

47 from Keonjhar

47 from Rayagada — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) August 12, 2020