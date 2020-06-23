167 COVID19 Positive Cases In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 5470

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 167 new COVID19 positive cases in the last  24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations Department on Tuesday via a tweet.

With the detection of the 167 fresh cases, the number of positive cases in the State crossed the 5400 mark. Till now 5470 people have been tested positive for COVID19 in Odisha.

Out of the 167 new COVID19 affected persons, 150 cases have been detected from quarantine centers whereas 17 are local contact cases.

The district-wise division in Odisha is as follows:

1. Rayagada: 5

2. Jajpur: 5

3. Khordha: 8

4. Nayagarh: 2

5. Balasore: 13

6. Jagatsinghpur: 19

7. Cuttack: 3

8. Dhenkanal: 9

9. Bargarh: 1

10. Ganjam: 30

11. Gajapati: 41

12. Puri: 1

13. Sundargarh: 4

14. Bolangir: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 14

16. Koraput: 1

17. Jharsuguda: 3

18. Kendrapada: 7

