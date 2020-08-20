Odisha coronavirus recoveries
Representational image

1641 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries reach 48576

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 1641 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Thursday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

Ganjam distrct recorded 365 recovery cases, highest in the state, followed by Khordha with 357 recoveries.

The other recoveries includes 91 from Sundargarh, 86 from Jajpur, 65 from Gajapati, 63 from Cuttack, 63 from Koraput, 60 from Mayurbhanj, 50 from Kandhamal, 42 from Rayagada, 41 from Nayagarh, 39 from Malkangiri, 35 from Balangir, 33 from Dhenkanal, 33 from Jagatsinghpur, 31 from Balasore, 29 from Keonjhar, 25 from Baragarh, 24 from Bhadrak, 21 from Jharsuguda, 21 from Puri, 20 from Sambalpur, 16 from Kalahandi, 16 from Kendrapara, 11 from Nabarangpur, 2 from Deogarh and 1 each from Angul and Boudh.

With this, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 48576.

 

