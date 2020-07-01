COVID19
Representational image

164 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha; Total recovery cases reach 5353

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 164 Covid_19 patients have been recovered in Odisha in last 24 hours, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday. All of them were discharged from different COVID hospitals, it added.

The fresh recovery cases include 48 persons from Ganjam, 31 from Jagatsinghpur , 26 from Balasore, 25 from Cuttack, 12 from Jajpur, 12 from Khordha, three each from Kendrapara & Sundargarh, two from Keonjhar, one each from Bhadrak & Nayagarh, said the Health Dept.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 5353, the Health Dept tweeted.

 

