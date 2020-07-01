Bhubaneswar: Another 164 Covid_19 patients have been recovered in Odisha in last 24 hours, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday. All of them were discharged from different COVID hospitals, it added.

The fresh recovery cases include 48 persons from Ganjam, 31 from Jagatsinghpur , 26 from Balasore, 25 from Cuttack, 12 from Jajpur, 12 from Khordha, three each from Kendrapara & Sundargarh, two from Keonjhar, one each from Bhadrak & Nayagarh, said the Health Dept.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 5353, the Health Dept tweeted.