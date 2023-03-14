160 kg ganja worth 16 lakh seized in Koraput

Koraput: The police has seized ganja weighing 160 kg in Nilgiri forest of Koraput district of Odisha on Tuesday. The contraband has a estimated worth of around 16 lakhs.

According to sources, the Machkund police and Lamtaput police conducted a joint raid after obtaining information about the Contraband trade from reliable source.

During the raid they seized Rs 16 lakh worth of Ganja, which was meant for selling purpose in the Nilgiri forest.

Further reports awaited.