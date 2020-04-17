Nayagarh: A 16-year-old boy died in Odisha’s Nayagarh district on Friday when a stunt TikTok video he was shooting went horribly wrong.

The deceased has been identified as Premananda Sahu. He was reportedly staying at a relative’s house at Lenkudipada village in the district since last few days.

According to reports, Premananda was filming an act of hanging himself from the ceiling fan for sharing it on video-sharing social networking application ‘TikTok’, keeping his phone at a window of the house.

He was acting to hang himself from the ceiling fan for the video but unfortunately he got chocked to death, sources said.

On being informed, the local police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for autopsy test.

“An unnatural death case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is on,” police said.