16-year-old goes missing in Bhubaneswar after being scolded by parents,teachers

In a second case, another minor student goes missing from the capital city on Friday morning.

Bhubaneswar: In a second case, another minor student goes missing from the capital city on Friday morning.

The missing student has been identified as Jogesh Balaji, a resident of Maitri Vihar of Bhubaneswar.

Reports say, Jogesh was scolded by his parents and school teachers for attending school for past 4 days. Parents of Jogesh suspects that he got angry over this and left home yesterday.

24 hours have passed and there is no trace of Jogesh and he did not return. Later, the family lodged a missing complaint about their son at the Maitri Vihar police station.

On July 4,2023 two minor students also went missing from Sundarpur area under Chandaka police limits in Bhubaneswar and they were found in Saintala in Balangir district on Wednesday.

