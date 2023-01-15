16-year-old girl kidnapped in Rayagada in broad daylight

Rayagada: A 16-year-old girl was kidnapped in broad daylight by miscreants from her own house in broad daylight. The incident happened in Singapur village of Chandili which is in Rayagada district of Odisha.

According to reports, the kidnappers entered her house when it was empty. The girl’s younger sister was present, but the miscreants locked her in a separate room.

The family of the kidnapped girl, who has been identified as Payal Chourasia has filed an FIR at Chandili police station, stating that they suspect a local youth named Arjun Kumar Nayak.

While the two girls were alone at home, Arjun entered the house with some of his accomplices and kidnapped the older girl. They tied a cloth around her mouth to stifle hear screams and forced her into a blue car. The girl’s father is a driver and was out at that time. Meanwhile her mother had gone to get her eyes tested.