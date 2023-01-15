16-year-old girl kidnapped in Rayagada in broad daylight

A 16-year-old girl was kidnapped in broad daylight by miscreants in Singapur village of Chandili which is in Rayagada district of Odisha. 

State
By Shraddha Suman 0
girl kidnapped in rayagada

Rayagada: A 16-year-old girl was kidnapped in broad daylight by miscreants from her own house in broad daylight. The incident happened in Singapur village of Chandili which is in Rayagada district of Odisha.

According to reports, the kidnappers entered her house when it was empty. The girl’s younger sister was present, but the miscreants locked her in a separate room.

Related News

Odisha: First health and wellness ATM inaugurated in…

The family of the kidnapped girl, who has been identified as Payal Chourasia has filed an FIR at Chandili police station, stating that they suspect a local youth named Arjun Kumar Nayak.

While the two girls were alone at home, Arjun entered the house with some of his accomplices and kidnapped the older girl. They tied a cloth around her mouth to stifle hear screams and forced her into a blue car. The girl’s father is a driver and was out at that time. Meanwhile her mother had gone to get her eyes tested.

The family has pleaded with the police to rescue their daughter safely. Kidnapping incidents such as this have become rather common place in Rayagada district. A nine-year-old girl named Swarupa had been kidnapped a month ago, however police has been unable to find any leads.
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.