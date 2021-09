16 trains cancelled in view of Cyclone Gulab, see details here

Bhubaneswar: In view of Cyclone Gulaab and its repercussion, train services have been affected informed the Railway department.

The trains which have been cancelled are as per the following schedule:

• 08417 Puri-Gunupur Special from Puri on 27.09.2021.

• 08418 Gunupur-Puri Special from Gunupur on 28.09.2021.

• 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Special from Visakhapatnam on 27.09.2021.

• 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special from Raipur on 27.09.2021.

• 08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Special from Visakhapatnam on 27.09.2021.

• 08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Special from Gunupur on 27.09.2021.

• 08466 Puri-Shalimar Special from Puri on 27.09.2021

• 08465 Shalimar-Puri Special from Shalimar on 28.09.2021.

• 08516 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Special from Visakhapatnam on 27.09.2021.

• 08515 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Special from Kirandul on 27.09.2021 (Cancelled between Jagadalpur & Visakhapatnam).

Apart from this, the following trains have been cancelled in view of water logging and overflowing on Railway Track between between Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram-Rayagada Railway Section under Waltair Division of East Coast Railway.

These trains are:

• 08508 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Special from Visakhapatnam on 27.09.2021.

• 08107 Rourkela-Jagadalpur Special from Rourkela on 27.09.2021.

• 08507 Rayagada-Visakhapatnam Special from Rayagada on 28.09.2021.

• 08108 Jagadalpur-Rourkela Special from Jagadalpur on 28.09.2021.

• 08518 Visakhapatnam-Korba Special from Visakhapatnam on 27.09.2021.

• 08517 Korba-Visakhapatnam Special from Korba on 27.09.2021.

These apart, some trains may be delayed to leave from Visakhapatnam in view of water logging at Coaching Depot and at Visakhapatnam areas.