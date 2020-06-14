Bhubaneswar: Sixteen (16) more persons have been tested positive for Coronavirus in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours, informed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) via its official Twitter handle.

It is noteworthy that there are a total of 58 COVID19 positive cases in the capital of Odisha as of today. The new cases that have been detected are as follows:

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 14th Jun 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/6mGlI65hRW — BMC (@bmcbbsr) June 14, 2020

The total number of COVID19 cases in Odisha has reached 3909 with the detection of 186 new cases today.