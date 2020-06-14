16 New Positive Cases In Bhubaneswar Today, Informs BMC

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Sixteen (16) more persons have been tested positive for Coronavirus in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours, informed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) via its official Twitter handle.

It is noteworthy that there are a total of 58 COVID19 positive cases in the capital of Odisha as of today. The new cases that have been detected are as follows:

Pic Credits: BMC

The total number of COVID19 cases in Odisha has reached 3909 with the detection of 186 new cases today.

