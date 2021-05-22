16 More Trains Passing Through Odisha Cancelled In View Of Cyclonic Storm Yaas

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in mind about the cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ the Indian Railways have cancelled 16 more trains passing through/terminating trains at East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction.

Including the 74 trains cancelled previously, a total of 90 trains have been cancelled during the cyclone period.

Here is the list of trains which have been cancelled during the cyclone period

1) 08047/08048 Howrah-Vascodagama-Howrah pecial from both the directions on 25th May, 2021.

2) 08118 Mysore-Howrah Special from Mysore on 23rd May, 2021.

3) 06598 Howrah-Yesvantpur Special from Howrah on 25th May, 2021.

4) 06578 Guwahati-Yesvantpur Special from Guwahati on 24th May, 2021.

5) 02516/02515 Agartala-Bangalore Cant-Agartala Special from both the directions on 25th May, 2021.

6) 07029 Guwahati-Secunderabad Special from Guwahati on 26th May, 2021.

7) 06170 Villupuram-Purulia Special from Villupuram on 26th May, 2021.

8) 06178/06177 Villupuram-Kharagpur-Villupuram Special from Villupuram on 25th & from Kharagpur on 27th May, 2021.

9) 08645/08646 Howrah-Hyderabad-Howrah Special from Howrah on 25, 26 & 27th May and from Hyderabad on 24, 25 & 26th May, 2021.

10) 02878 Ernakulam-Howrah Special from Ernakulam on 24th May, 2021.

11) 02846 Yesvantpur-Bhubaneswar Special from Yesvantpur on 24th May, 2021.

12) 02860 Chennai-Puri Special from Chennai on 24th May, 2021.