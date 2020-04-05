Bhubaneswar: Sixteen more Covid-19 positive cases were reported here in Odisha on Sunday, taking the total number of such cases to 39 so far. About 15 of these new cases detected today belong to Bomikhal of Bhubaneswar which has been sealed.

About 15 of the new cases detected today belong to Bomikhal which has been sealed. Cluster containment has been put in place and house to house survey is going on. All suspects and contacts shall be isolated and tested. Citizens are urged not to panic and stay indoors. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 5, 2020

Earlier today two cases had been found positive from Bhubaneswar.

16 more COVID positive cases confirmed in Bhubaneswar. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 5, 2020

Earlier today a 75-year-old man from Kapila Prasad Housing Board Colony Phase II who had returned from Australia on 22.3.2020 had been found covid positive.

In another case a 29 year old from Bomikhal area in city tested positive for the virus today, during active surveillance, the health department said.