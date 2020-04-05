16 more pisitive cases in bhubaneswar

16 more COVID 19 positive cases confirmed in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Sixteen more Covid-19 positive cases were reported here in Odisha on Sunday, taking the total number of such cases to 39 so far. About 15 of these new cases detected today belong to Bomikhal of Bhubaneswar which has been sealed.

Earlier today two cases had been found positive from Bhubaneswar.

Earlier today a 75-year-old man from Kapila Prasad Housing Board Colony Phase II who had returned from Australia on 22.3.2020 had been found covid positive.

In another case a 29 year old from Bomikhal area in city tested positive for the virus today, during active surveillance, the  health department said.

