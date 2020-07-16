No sign of cyclone threat to Odisha
Representational image

16 Districts In Odisha To Witness Heavy Rainfall In The Next 24 Hours

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in as many as 16 districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours informed the regional Meteorological centre at Bhubaneswar.

The Met office has forecast heavy rainfall in the following district of: Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonpur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Angul, Sambalpur and Gajapati districts.

The regional meteorological center has predicted that rainfall will increase subsequently.

 

You might also like
State

New Born Baby Girl Rescued From Fields in Odisha’s Khurda

State

3 Covid Warriors Test Positive, Sub-Divisional Hospital In Odisha’s Gunupur…

State

Do you have savings account in Post Office? Know how you can take advantage of its…

State

Many Urban Areas Of Odisha’s Ganjam Sealed Due To Rising Covid19 Cases

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.