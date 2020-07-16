16 Districts In Odisha To Witness Heavy Rainfall In The Next 24 Hours

16 Districts In Odisha To Witness Heavy Rainfall In The Next 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in as many as 16 districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours informed the regional Meteorological centre at Bhubaneswar.

The Met office has forecast heavy rainfall in the following district of: Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonpur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Angul, Sambalpur and Gajapati districts.

The regional meteorological center has predicted that rainfall will increase subsequently.