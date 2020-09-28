16 Covid Positives Have Succumbed In Odisha Today, Death Toll Rises To 813

Bhubaneswar: Death toll in Odisha breached the 800 mark, as 16 more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Th death toll in the state has risen to 813.

The details of the death cases is as follows:

1. A 55 year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

2. A 65 year old female of Balasore district.

3. A 63 year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

4. A 78 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension & Post Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting status.

5. A 63 year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

6. A 66 year old male of Bolangir district.

7. A 67 year old male of Cuttack district.

8. A 61 year old male of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

9. A 55 year old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

10. A 45 year old female of Kalahandi district.

11. A 63 year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

12. A 70 year old female of Mayurbhanj district.

13. A 40 year old male of Mayurbhanj district.

14. A 54 year old male of Nawarangapur district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

15. A 65 year old male of Puri district.

16. A 79 year old male of Puri district.