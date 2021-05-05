16 Covid Patients Succumb In Odisha, Death Toll Reaches To 2104

By WCE 2
odisha covid death
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: As many as 16 more Covid positive patients have succumbed to the deadly virus in Odisha today i.e. on Wednesday informed the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department.

Four deaths have been reported from Khordha, three each from Gajapati and Kalahandi, two each from Rayagada, Sundargarh, one each from Puri and Sambalpur districts respectively.

The death toll in the State has risen to 2104.

