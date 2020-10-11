16 COVID deaths today in Odisha, Tally mounts to 1,022

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as sixteen more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 42 year old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Hypothyroidism.

2.An 84 year old male of Balasore district.

3.A 60 year old male of Balasore district.

4.A 68 year old male of Balasore who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5.A 67 year old female of Bhubaneswar.

6.A 69 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypertension.

7. A 65 year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

8.A 66 year old male of Dhenkanal district.

9.A 59 year old male of Dhenkanal district.

10.A 70 year old female of Gajapati district.

11. A 50 year old female of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

12. A 74 year old male of Kendrapada district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

13. A 58 year old female of Khordha district.

14. A 70 year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetic Ketoacidosis & Acute Kidney Injury.

15. A 60 year old female of Koraput district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

16. A 68 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes.