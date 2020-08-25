Bhubaneswar corona cases
BMC conducts testing for the inmates of the Shelter for Urban Homeless (SUH).

159 local contact cases among 332 new Covid-19 positives in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar : As many as 332 persons  have tested positive for Covid-19  in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) of Odisha in the last 24 hours, the civic body said on Tuesday.

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the city, 173 cases have been reported from quarantine centres, while 159 cases are local contact cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 163 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured.

