159 local contact cases among 332 new Covid-19 positives in Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar : As many as 332 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) of Odisha in the last 24 hours, the civic body said on Tuesday.
Of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the city, 173 cases have been reported from quarantine centres, while 159 cases are local contact cases.
The BMC also said that as many as 163 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured.
Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 25th Aug 2020(till 9am).
Further contact tracing is still continuing.
Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/jQQ3QeZ5F2
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 25, 2020