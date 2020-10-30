covid tally in odisha
1547 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 2,88,646

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: 1547 people have tested Covid positive in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Friday. The tally rose to 2,88,646.

Out of the New Positives Cases 1547 In quarantine: 891 Local contacts: 656

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 95

2. Balasore: 79

3. Bargarh: 35

4. Bhadrak: 43

5. Balangir: 79

6. Boudh: 12

7. Cuttack: 98

8. Deogarh: 17

9. Dhenkanal: 40

10. Gajapati: 8

11. Ganjam: 24

12. Jagatsinghpur: 89

13. Jajpur: 70

14. Jharsuguda: 37

15. Kalahandi: 37

16. Kandhamal: 24

17. Kendrapada: 61

18. Keonjhar: 71

19. Khurda: 159

20. Koraput: 37

21. Malkangiri: 17

22. Mayurbhanj: 88

23. Nawarangpur: 30

24. Nayagarh: 34

25. Nuapada: 59

26. Puri: 59

27. Rayagada: 9

28. Sambalpur: 23

29. Sonepur: 22

30. Sundargarh: 58

31. State Pool: 33

