1547 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 2,88,646
Bhubaneswar: 1547 people have tested Covid positive in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Friday. The tally rose to 2,88,646.
Out of the New Positives Cases 1547 In quarantine: 891 Local contacts: 656
Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 95
2. Balasore: 79
3. Bargarh: 35
4. Bhadrak: 43
5. Balangir: 79
6. Boudh: 12
7. Cuttack: 98
8. Deogarh: 17
9. Dhenkanal: 40
10. Gajapati: 8
11. Ganjam: 24
12. Jagatsinghpur: 89
13. Jajpur: 70
14. Jharsuguda: 37
15. Kalahandi: 37
16. Kandhamal: 24
17. Kendrapada: 61
18. Keonjhar: 71
19. Khurda: 159
20. Koraput: 37
21. Malkangiri: 17
22. Mayurbhanj: 88
23. Nawarangpur: 30
24. Nayagarh: 34
25. Nuapada: 59
26. Puri: 59
27. Rayagada: 9
28. Sambalpur: 23
29. Sonepur: 22
30. Sundargarh: 58
31. State Pool: 33