Bhubaneswar: With 1544 Covid-19-19 patients being cured in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid recovered cases in the state crossed the 30000 mark on Saturday.

According to the State Health and Family Welfare Department, as many as 560 Covid-19 patients of Ganjam district recovered from the deadly disease today.

Similarly, as many as 203 covid-19 patients from Khordha, 143 from Koraput, 75 from Gajapati, 62 from Nayagarh, 59 from Sundergarh, 41 from Kandhamal, 37 from Cuttack, 36 from Kalahandi, 36, from Rayagada, 34 from Jajpur, 33 from Balasore, 32 from Puri, 31 from Sambalpur, 24 from Malkangiri, 21 from Kendrapara, 17 from Keonjhar, 16 from Baragarh, 16 from Bolangir, 13 from Dhenkanal, 12 from Mayurbhanj, 8 each from Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur & Sonepur, 6 each from Angul & Nuapada, 4 from Nabarangpur, 3 from Jharsuguda have been cured in the last 24 hours and discharged from the hospitals, the Health department said.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 30241, tweeted the Health department.

Another 1544 #COVID19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on 8.8.2020 560 from Ganjam

203 from Khurdha

143 from Koraput

75 from Gajapati

62 from Nayagarh

59 from Sundergarh

41 from Kandhamal

37 from Cuttack

36 from Kalahandi

36 from Rayagada

34 from Jajpur — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) August 8, 2020