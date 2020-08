Bhubaneswar: As many as 1543 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Sunday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recoveries include 402 persons from Ganjam district , 210 from Khordha, 131 from Cuttack, 128 from Koraput, 111 from Gajapati, 83 from Balasore, 58 from Jajpur, 49 from Sambalpur, 47 from Malkangiri, 46 from Kandhamal, 35 from Rayagada, 33 from Nayagarh, 31 from Bhadrak, 27 from Jagatsinghpur, 25 from Kalahandi, 23 from Keonjhar, 21 from Dhenkanal, 15 from Nabarangpur, 15 from Mayurbhanj, 14 from Puri, 10 each from Balangir and Kendrapara, seven from Sonepur, five from Jharsuguda, four from Sundergarh, two from Baragarh and one from Angul, it said.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 31784, the Health Dept tweeted.

