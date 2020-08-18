1535 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: As many as 1535 Covid-19 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Tuesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
The fresh recoveries include 287 persons from Khordha district, 178 from Sundergarh, 156 from Ganjam, 105 from Kandhamal, 96 from Puri, 84 from Cuttack, 84 from Cuttack, 73 from Koraput, 70 from Baragarh, 63 from Nayagarh , 58 from Malkangiri, 52 from Balasore, 47 from Kalahandi, 42 from Bhadrak, 39 from Jajpur, 27 from Gajapati, 20 from Kendrapara, 20 from Sambalpur, 19 from Jharsuguda, 17 from Mayurbhanj, 17 from Keonjhar, 15 from Dhenkanal, 14 from Rayagada, 7 from Balangir, 7 from Boudh, 6 from Jagatsinghpur2 from Nuapada and 1 from Sonepur, the Health Dept said.
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 45314, the Health Dept tweeted.
