152nd Old Town Ekamra Walks: Spreading Love For History, Heritage And Culture

Bhubaneswar: 152nd edition of Heritage Walks started amidst the early morning fog today at the Mukteswar Temple.

More than 50 eager participants had enrolled for the same. Many old walkers were joined by many first timers. Udit Mittal, space designer for Odisha Biennale 2019 and his co artists Kim and Nisa, were among the walkers today.

Being the last walk for this year, this edition of Ekamra Walks had everyone coming together to be a part of its accomplishment. Throughout the years, the walk has seen many faces becoming a known presence, anecdotes shared over a common love of history, the city and its innumerable tales. It is with this feeling of camaraderie that Ekamra Walks hopes to take a step into the New Year; with more stories to tell and more moments to share and with more people coming together, falling in love with the city and its history.

The guided tour which had started with the melodious sound of flute and sitar, came to a fitting end with the soulful performances of Odissi at Padmashree Ileana Citaristi’s Art Vision Dance Academy. T

The walkers were today presented with two beautiful performances- the Dashavatar a famous piece on the ten incarnations of Vishnu performed by two dancers and the Moksha which is usually a concluding item of a recital. This solo dance movement (Moksha) traditionally attempts to convey a sense of spiritual release and soul liberation, soaring into the realm of pure aesthetics.