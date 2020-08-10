covid cases odisha
1528 Covid Cases In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 47,455

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported as many as 1528 new COVID19 positive cases including 580 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 1528 cases have been reported today out of which 580 are local cases while the rest 948 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The total number of positives reached 47,455 in Odisha.

The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 29 districts.

The district wise tally is as follows: 

1. Angul: 8

2. Balasore: 43

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Bhadrak: 70

5. Balangir: 59

6. Boudh: 7

7. Cuttack: 72

8. Dhenkanal: 107

9. Gajapati: 31

10. Ganjam: 233

11. Jagatsinghpur: 22

12. Jajpur: 33

13. Jharsuguda: 9

14. Kalahandi: 31

15. Kandhamal: 17

16. Kendrapada: 17

17. Keonjhar: 5

18. Khurda: 218

19. Koraput: 67

20. Malkangiri: 38

21. Mayurbhanj: 22

22. Nawarangpur: 23

23. Nayagarh: 32

24. Nuapada: 2

25. Puri: 26

26. Rayagada: 27

27. Sambalpur: 168

28. Sonepur: 5

29. Sundargarh: 126

 

