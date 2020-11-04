Bhubaneswar: Another 1520 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Wednesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

As many as 285 Covid patients from Khordha have been cured today, while 113 from Mayurbhanj have been recovered from the virus, the Health Dept said.

The other recoveries of the day include 102 from Cuttack, 94 from Jagatsinghpur, 89 from Anugul, 70 from Nuapada, 68 from Jharsuguda, 65 from Sundargarh, 63 from Balangir, 53 from Kendrapara, 50 from Balasore, 48 from Jajapur, 46 from Bargarh, 45 from Puri, 36 from Ganjam, 30 from Keonjhar, 27 from Sambalpur, 26 from Bhadrak, 25 from Dhenkanal, 25 from Sonepur, 24 from Kalahandi, 24 from Koraput, 17 from Boudh, 16 from Nabarangpur, 16 from Nayagarh, 11 from Deogarh, 10 from Rayagada, 8 from Kandhamal, 8 from Malkangiri, 5 from Gajapati and 21 from State Pool.

In a Tweet, The Health Dept said, “The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,82,073”.

Another 1520 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 04.11.2020 285 from Khordha

113 from Mayurbhanj

102 from Cuttack

94 from Jagatsinghpur

89 from Anugul

70 from Nuapada

68 from Jharsuguda

65 from Sundargarh

63 from Bolangir

53 from Kendrapara

50 from Baleswar — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) November 4, 2020