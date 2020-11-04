Covid recovery
1520 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries reach 2,82,073

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 1520 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Wednesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

As many as 285 Covid patients from Khordha have been cured today, while 113 from Mayurbhanj have been recovered from the virus, the Health Dept said.

The other recoveries of the day include 102 from Cuttack, 94 from Jagatsinghpur, 89 from Anugul, 70 from Nuapada, 68 from Jharsuguda, 65 from Sundargarh, 63 from Balangir, 53 from Kendrapara, 50 from Balasore, 48 from Jajapur, 46 from Bargarh, 45 from Puri, 36 from Ganjam, 30 from Keonjhar, 27 from Sambalpur, 26 from Bhadrak, 25 from Dhenkanal, 25 from Sonepur, 24 from Kalahandi, 24 from Koraput, 17 from Boudh, 16 from Nabarangpur, 16 from Nayagarh, 11 from Deogarh, 10 from Rayagada, 8 from Kandhamal, 8 from Malkangiri, 5 from Gajapati and  21 from State Pool.

In a Tweet, The Health Dept said, “The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,82,073”. 

 

