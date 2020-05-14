Special flight carrying 151 passengers arrives at Bhubaneswar Airport

151 passengers arrive at Bhubaneswar airport from Dubai as part of Vande Bharat Mission

Bhubaneswar: A special Air India flight carrying 151 passengers from Dubai arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport here in Odisha on Thursday evening.

Sources said, as many as 142 passengers travelled with economic class and the rest with business class. They passengers were allowed to get down from the plane in batches of 20 each at the airport.

All the passengers will undergo medical screening at the airport.

Passengers having suspected symptoms of COVID-19 will be taken to designated COVID hospitals while other passengers will be asked to keep themselves in home quarantine.

Vehicles have also been arranged to take the passengers to their hometowns in the State.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, the evacuation operation is part of the country’s largest-ever initiative to bring back Indian nationals amid the global lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.