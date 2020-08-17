151 kgs of ganja seized in Koraput district of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Koraput: Boipariguda Police in Odisha’s Koraput district seized 151 kgs of ganja on Sunday and arrested a man for his involvement in the case.

The arrested person has been identified as Krushna Chandra Bisoi of Chikima village of the district.

Deputy SP Anshuman Dwibedi informed that acting on a tip off a team of Boipariguda police waylaid a Piaggio auto-rickshaw (OR 10 H 6259) near Doraguda and conducted a checking during which they recovered 151 kg of ganja from the three-wheeler.

The ganja was seized while the auto-rickshaw was going to Jeypore from Onkadeli, informed Anshuman adding that Krushna will be forwarded to the court today.

You might also like
State

Itishree murder case: Main accused Netrananda Dandasena dies

State

2 dead, 2 critical as tractor overturns in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district  

State

Sudarshan Pattnaik’s Sand Art of Dhoni, Raina after they announced their retirement…

State

Odisha: Pregnant woman carried on sling, new-born dies

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7