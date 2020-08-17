151 kgs of ganja seized in Koraput district of Odisha

Koraput: Boipariguda Police in Odisha’s Koraput district seized 151 kgs of ganja on Sunday and arrested a man for his involvement in the case.

The arrested person has been identified as Krushna Chandra Bisoi of Chikima village of the district.

Deputy SP Anshuman Dwibedi informed that acting on a tip off a team of Boipariguda police waylaid a Piaggio auto-rickshaw (OR 10 H 6259) near Doraguda and conducted a checking during which they recovered 151 kg of ganja from the three-wheeler.

The ganja was seized while the auto-rickshaw was going to Jeypore from Onkadeli, informed Anshuman adding that Krushna will be forwarded to the court today.