covid cases in odisha
Representative Image

1503 Covid19 Positives In Odisha, Tally Reaches 26,892

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 1503 new COVID19 positive cases including highest ever 501 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 1503 cases have been reported today out of which 501 are local cases while the rest 1002 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The total number of positives reached 26,892 in Odisha.

The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 27 districts. The district wise tally is as follows:  

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 19

3. Bargarh: 23

4. Bhadrak: 25

5. Balangir: 21

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 136

8. Dhenkanal: 32

9. Gajapati: 73

10. Ganjam: 491

11. Jagatsinghpur: 6

12. Jajpur: 51

13. Jharsuguda: 10

14. Kalahandi: 10

15. Kandhamal: 73

16. Kendrapada: 9

17. Keonjhar: 43

18. Khurda: 223

19. Koraput: 34

20. Malkangiri: 34

21. Mayurbhanj: 28

22. Nawarangpur: 2

23. Nayagarh: 8

24. Puri: 4

25. Rayagada: 68

26. Sambalpur: 17

27. Sonepur: 4

28. Sundargarh: 57

You might also like
State

Organs Of 6-Yr-Old Girl From Odisha After Her Death, Saves 3 Lives

State

Ganjam District Admin Issues 5-Point Strategy For Shopkeepers

State

VIMSAR In Odisha’s Sambalpur Starts OPD Services From Today, Limited Staff…

State

7 Covid Deaths Reported In Odisha Today Toll Climbs To 147, Details Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.