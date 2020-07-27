Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 1503 new COVID19 positive cases including highest ever 501 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 1503 cases have been reported today out of which 501 are local cases while the rest 1002 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The total number of positives reached 26,892 in Odisha.

The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 27 districts. The district wise tally is as follows:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 19

3. Bargarh: 23

4. Bhadrak: 25

5. Balangir: 21

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 136

8. Dhenkanal: 32

9. Gajapati: 73

10. Ganjam: 491

11. Jagatsinghpur: 6

12. Jajpur: 51

13. Jharsuguda: 10

14. Kalahandi: 10

15. Kandhamal: 73

16. Kendrapada: 9

17. Keonjhar: 43

18. Khurda: 223

19. Koraput: 34

20. Malkangiri: 34

21. Mayurbhanj: 28

22. Nawarangpur: 2

23. Nayagarh: 8

24. Puri: 4

25. Rayagada: 68

26. Sambalpur: 17

27. Sonepur: 4

28. Sundargarh: 57