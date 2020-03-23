Berhampur: Odia labourers return to Berhampur, yesterday around 1500 labourers returned home to Odisha from Mumbai, Pune, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

With the coronavirus scare at its peak, this group returning to Odisha has raised concern and scared people.

As the daily wagers reached the station they were screened individually under the supervision of Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange and the SP Pinaki Mishra.

Later all of them were sent to their respective destinations in buses.